Chelsea fan stabbed in Plumtree… battling for life in intensive care

A 23 year old Chelsea fan from Plumtree is battling for life in the Intensive Care Unit at the United Bulawayo Hospitals after he was stabbed following a misunderstanding over English Premier Soccer results.

Casper Ndlovu (22) of Dingumuzi Village allegedly stabbed Consider Sibanda of Gasaza area once on the left side of his chest with a kitchen knife. Ndlovu was allegedly incensed by Sibanda’s “excessive celebration” when Chelsea scored against West Ham United on Sunday.

He followed him to a bar and stabbed him hours after the match ended on a 1-1 scoreline. The incident occurred at around 10pm on Sunday at Siphosenkosi Bar at Dingumuzi Business Centre.

A patron, Mr Nicholas Ncube, said the two got into a heated argument after one of the soccer teams had scored.

“The two men were drinking beer while watching soccer at Siphosenkosi Bar at around 5pm,” he said. “Sibanda celebrated a goal scored by César Azpilicueta for Chelsea and this did not go down well with Ndlovu, who supports West Ham. Ndlovu told him to leave the bar, but he refused”.

Mr Ncube said at around 10pm, Ndlovu returned to the bar and attacked Sibanda with a kitchen knife and fled the scene.

Sibanda bled profusely before collapsing and was rushed to Plumtree District Hospital from where he was transferred to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH), where he is admitted.

Matabeleland South acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the attempted murder incident.The Herald