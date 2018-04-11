Brutal axe attacks in Binga. . . Grandpa killed, 2 women injured in witchcraft row

By Whinsley Masara

A man from Binga struck an 86-year-old man to death with an axe after accusing him of bewitching him before setting upon two women from the same area with the same weapon, leaving them seriously injured.

Munkuli Mahlabezulu (30) of Minsale village went on a rampage on Sunday between 2PM and 3PM after claiming to have seen visions of Mr Chilemba Mudenda of Siyafugama Village bewitching him.

He allegedly struck Mr Mudenda, who was on his way home from the fields, once on the neck and he died on the spot.

Wielding the bloodied axe, Mahlabezulu allegedly proceeded to Mr James Mwinde’s homestead where he axed his two wives Ms Therezia Munkuli (41) and

Ms Sophia Siamuleba (53) after they “misunderstood” him while he was explaining why he had killed Mudenda.

The two women are admitted in the Intensive Care Unit at Binga District Hospital.

A police source said: “Mahlabezulu said he killed Mudenda because he suspected that he was bewitching him. He said he had visions and dreams of him doing evil practices on him”.Mahlabezulu later went to Mr Mwinde’s homestead where a misunderstanding arose as he was explaining to the latter’s wives why he axed Mr Mudenda.

“He struck one of the women on the head once with the axe. He charged towards the other woman whom he struck three times on the head, chest and neck,” said the source.

Chief Saba yesterday said the incident had shocked the community.

“Mahlabezulu is a well respected family man. We are wondering what could have driven him to this frenzied and gruesome killing mode. The now deceased was a pensioner and had returned to stay at his rural home with his wives. He has never clashed with anyone,” said Chief Saba.

He warned villagers against behaving like animals and urged them to respect human life.

A source that preferred anonymity said Mr Mudenda’s wife, Selita (61), found his body in a pool of blood.

“She advised her neighbour Robert Munkuli and together they rushed to the scene,” said the source.

The source said Mr Mwinde’s wives attracted the attention of other villagers with their screams.

“The villagers apprehended Mahlabezulu and handed him over to the police,” added the source.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed the murder and attempted murder incidents but could not give details.

“I’m waiting for details,” she said. The Chronicle