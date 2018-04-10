Tuku scoops two Zim Achievers Awards

Zimbabwe music star Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi scooped two awards at the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) in Sandton, South Africa over the weekend.

Tuku was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award, which was also given to the late South African jazz legend Hugh Masekela.

In another category where he was battling it out with Mukudzei “Jah Prayzah” Mukombe for Event of The Year for a show held in South Africa, Tuku again proved to be the bigger man, with his Cape Town gig winning it for him.

The events that were judged were organised by the same event planner, Xtratime Entertainment. Tuku performed in Cape Town while Jah Prayzah performed in Johannesburg.

The judges were looking at attendance, how well-organised and how the event promoted Zimbabwean culture and business.

The same version of the awards is also held in the United Kingdom, Australia, as well as the United States of America.

“The ZAA is a distinctly special awards ceremony seeking to recognise Zimbabweans who have pushed the limits against all odds to raise the Zimbabwean flag high. The ZAA has become one of the most important events in the African community,” according to the its website.

The awards recognise and reward the contributions of Zimbabweans to South Africa community and celebrate the success of African migrants and their contribution to South Africa.

Below is a list of the winners of the at the glamorous Hilton Hotel.

Lifetime Achievement — Oliver Mtukudzi

Lifetime Achievemnent — Hugh Masekela

Largest Enterprise of The Year — DIDG — Diaspora Infrastructure Development Group

SME of The Year — Urban Grown Organics

Male Entrepreneur of The Year — Tapiwa Njikizana

Female Entrepreneur of The Year — Susan Granger

Professional of The Year — Sibonile Dube

Academic Excellence — M Chapwanya

Community Champion — Phephelaphi Dube

Community Organisation — Young Women in Business

Young Achiever — Shamiso Kumbirai

Event of The Year — Oliver Mtukudzi live in Capetown

Media Personality — Kim Jayde and Ancilla Mangena

Music Artiste — Nadia Nakai

Sports Personality — Elvis “Bulawayo Bomber” Moyo

People’s Choice — Oliver Keith aka NaJesac

DailyNews