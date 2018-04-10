Queen B announces return of Being Bonang

Bring out the champagne darlings because Bonang Matheba’s reality TV show Being Bonang is set to return for a second season.However, at a Courvoisier event announcing rapper Anatii as the latest addition to the alcohol brand’s ambassadors, Matheba made the surprising announcement.

The second season is set for release on May 4 with Matheba using the tagline “May the 4th be with you” to promote it.

The first season followed the larger-than-life TV personality’s journey in the entertainment industry. The cast included her quiet cousin, Tebogo “Pinky Girl” Mekgwe, who also hinted on the return on her social media.

Although not much has been hinted in terms of content, the show will feature a newly-single Matheba who was dating rapper Keenan “AKA” Forbes in season one.

The first season of Being Bonang also garnered fame for Matheba and Mekgwe’s slang which included popular term, “mohgel”, which was equally as popular as the phrase “ska be hemisa, ska ba forgiva,” (don’t let them breathe, don’t forgive them) when giving advice on what one should do with their haters. – SundayWorld