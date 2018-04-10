Ngezi built on platinum foundation

By Tadious Manyepo

Log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars didn’t only underline their solid title credentials, after a late Clive Augusto goal gave them a 1-0 victory over Chicken Inn at Baobab last Saturday, but also ensured they remained unbeaten in 26 league matches in their backyard.

Tonderai Ndiraya’s charges last tasted defeat in a league tie on August 13, 2016. when they crashed 0-2 to How Mine.

They have since played 26 games and won 20 with six of the matches ending in stalemates in a remarkable run.

The Mhondoro miners have played 35 times at their home turf since their promotion in 2016 and have been defeated just four times.

This season, the club has won all their matches and have 15 points from five games.

They have scored seven goals and conceded none, thanks to their solid defence marshalled by captain Liberty Chakoroma and Warriors goalkeeper Benard Donavan, who even saved a penalty in his side’s away win to Triangle two weeks ago.

“It’s not a secret we want to win the league, we have said this from the onset but look these are early days and it’s a very long way to go, 29 games to be precise, and that’s not an easy and short journey,’’ said Ndiraya.

“We are taking it step by step and we will see what happens in the coming matches but, look, the more you win as a team the more pressure you exert on yourselves.

“I am just hoping that we will keep our feet on the ground and keep on getting results.

“But, I am saying it’s still early days, we want to keep our concentration and focus. We have done wonderfully well (by winning the first five games) and not conceding any goals.

“It is also paramount to know that we have done well not only defensively but even offensively I think we are doing quite well. We are trying to play it from the back and I think we are quite happy with what we have done so far.

“We have defended well (to keep the five clean sheets) and at the same time we are doing well in terms of starting play from the back. I just hope we will build something solid going forward.

“I hope the boys will keep the focus and we will see what happens. I think we are one of the best teams in the league in terms of creating chances, what we lack is just finishing. We are working to make sure those chances are put away.

“I am not very much worried as a coach because I know what my boys can do. I think what we need to do is to keep working and go back to basics.” The Herald