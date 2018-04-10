Juvenile (12) escapes prison

By Chengeto Jani

A boy from Makuvatsine village under Chief Masunda in Zvishavane was been jailed five years for theft and escaping from the Blue Hills Reformatory Institution in Gweru.

The boy (12) was initially brought to court on 29 counts of theft and unlawful entry last month and was sent to Blue Hills Reformatory Institution in Gweru where he escaped.

He proceeded to Mandava and stole four cellphones, three laptops and clothes.

He appeared before Magistrate Shepherd Mjanja at Zvishavane Magistrates Court facing three counts of unlawful entry and three others for theft.

He pleaded guilty to all the charges and was sentenced to nine months in prison for escaping the reformatory institution of which three months were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

He was sentenced to an effective 18 months on the other charges of theft and unlawful entry.

In addition, the magistrate added three years that were set aside in the previous sentence to the 24 months to make it five years.The Herald