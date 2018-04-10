Jumbo tramples woman to death

A Lake Harvest employee in Kariba was trampled to death by an elephant on Wednesday last week while returning home from work with her colleagues.

Police in Kariba confirmed the death of 43-year-old Wendy Nyamhunga.

ZRP Kariba District’s commanding officer Chief Superintendent Rashai Munoda said in statement that Nyamhunga and her colleagues were walking home around 2200hrs when they were attacked by the elephant.

“I can confirm that we have a report of a woman who died after an attack by an elephant near Lake Harvest,” she said.

Chief Supt Munoda said Nyamhunga and her colleagues finished working around 9.00pms and decided to walk to Nyamhunga suburb.

“On approaching Lake Harvest Bridge, they noticed an elephant, which suddenly charged towards them, targeting the now deceased,” she said.

Nyamhunga suffered multiple injuries from the attack and was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Chief Supt Munoda has urged residents to avoid walking at night in the wildlife-infested resort town.

“Kariba is a wildlife area where people should always be alert and try by all means to use vehicles to travel back to their homes after knocking off at night,” she said.

In another incident, a fisherman died last week after being attacked by a crocodile while fishing at Lake Kariba.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo said they had not yet received reports of the fatal attacks. The Herald