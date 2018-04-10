Guzah son’s trial stalls over interpreter

By Tarisai Machakaire

The trial of two Chinese nationals that reportedly shot and wounded legislator Keith Guzah’s son, Kevin, in a shoot-out failed to take off yesterday after the State failed to secure a Mandarin interpreter.

The second complainant, Kudzai Nduku, who was in company of Guzah and allegedly got shot on the pelvis, appeared at court wheelchair-bound, and under the care of Emras Ambulance Services personnel.

She was whisked away from court in the ambulance amid reports that she was still hospitalised since the February incident.

“Your worship, the chief interpreter has advised us that a Chinese interpreter may only be available this Thursday and on that note we seek that the matter be postponed to that date,” Prosecutor Rudo Chasi advised the court.

Luo Tin Gpen, 27, Li Yize, 27, and Gamuchirai Nigel Zuze, 23, appeared before Harare regional magistrate Hosea Mujaya yesterday.

They are being charged with attempted murder.

The State alleged that on February 19, the complainant, Guzah, was driving a Toyota Vitz vehicle along Lincoln Road, Belgravia, in the company of the second complainant, Nduku.

The court heard that as Guzah and Nduku approached number 17 Lincoln Road, they heard a gunshot and immediately made a U-turn and drove towards a nearby service station.

It was alleged that Gpen, Yize and Zuze got into their Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle and began chasing after Guzah.

Guzah allegedly lost control of his vehicle and rammed into a fuel pump before one of the suspects shot Nduku, who was on the passenger’s seat and assaulted her with a gun butt on the head.

Guzah allegedly jumped out of the vehicle and fell into a trench, as he tried to flee the scene.

The accused allegedly rushed to the trench, where they shot Guzah in the pelvis and right leg, before bundling him into the boot of their vehicle and took him to the police station, as Nduku remained behind writhing in agony.

According to the State, the trio was found in possession of the firearm used to commit the offence. DailyNews