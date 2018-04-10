Dad of three killed in hijacking at Cape beach

A visit to the beach turned deadly for a Mitchells Plain father who was gunned down in his car in an apparent hijacking. Colin Isaacs, 39, was murdered early on Sunday morning at Mnandi Beach.

His wife, Chantal, 39, survived the ordeal by hiding in the bush from the killers, who took her husband’s car.

The couple, from Rocklands, had been married for 16 years and have three young daughters.

Chantal’s mother, Shirley Sawyer, says the couple and two friends went to the beach at about 1am.

She said Chantal was not ready to speak to the media as she is “severely traumatised”.

“They were four people in the car and they were parked at the beach at about 1am,” Shirley says.

“Chantal and her friend walked down to the beach to wet their feet and Colin and a friend stayed in the car. It was when they were just by the water that Chantal and her friend heard two gunshots going off.

“They could see a commotion by the car and they knew they were the only people parked at the beach at the time. She and her friend ran into the bushes to seek help,” Shirley explains.

While Chantal and her friend fled, she got lost in the bush.

“Chantal got stuck in the bush. When we got to the scene (early on Sunday morning) everything was already closed off with police tape,” says Shirley.

“The friend who was with Colin was thrown out of the car because she had nothing [of value] on her. Colin was shot through the driver’s window, pulled out of the car and shoved to the ground.”

The suspects fled the scene in Colin’s maroon VW Citi Golf.

“Police found Chantal in the bush. She was too afraid to come out of the bush as she wasn’t sure where those guys were. She is severely traumatised,” says Shirley.

“Colin was an amazing person. He was funny, outgoing and he always had a joke or two. His girls are coping, and he will be dearly missed,” she adds.

Police spokesman, Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut, confirms: “Circumstances surrounding a murder are being investigated after a 39-year-old man was shot and killed [on Sunday] at around 2.50am in the parking area at Mnandi Beach, Mitchells Plain.

“Two suspects fled in the victim’s VW Citi Golf and are yet to be arrested. The victim was with his friends at the time of the incident.”

Daily Voice