Chaka-Chaya neEcoCash promotion returns

EcoCash subscribers stand a chance to win various prizes following the return of the Chaka-Chaya neEcoCash promotion. The promotion, now in its second year, begins today and ends on July 5.



Econet’s Cassava Zimbabwe CEO Mr Eddie Chibi said Chaka-Chaya neEcoCash was aimed at rewarding customers and accelerating use of digital payments.

“Once a customer gets to five points, they will get a ‘Point Booster’ that instantly quadruples their points tally by 20 more points, by simply registering for EcoSure and paying $1 or more in monthly premiums,” he said.

According to Mr Chibi, there were over $1 million worth of prizes to be won, with more than 150 000 customers guaranteed to win this year.

Prizes include cash, vehicles, residential stands, cows, Kwese decoders, airtime and EcoSure cover.

“This year, Chaka-Chaya will feature several draws designed to increase the chance for more people to win more prizes,” said Mr Chibi.

“We will have a monthly draw, offering hundreds of prizes.

“Then we will have another monthly grand draw, offering the bigger prizes, which also include residential stands and brand new vehicles.

“There will be yet another draw, a bonus draw, which will basically level the playing field by giving everyone a chance to win regardless of their transacting power.”

EcoCash is Zimbabwe’s most widely-used mobile money service, processing over $725 million worth of airtime, bill and merchant payments in the fourth quarter of 2017 alone.

The promotion will run for three months, from April 8, 2018 to July 5, 2018, with the first draw set to be held in May.The Herald