Bosso matches draw big crowds

By Ricky Zililo

It is still early days to place Highlanders into the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League championship matrix five games into the 2018 season.

There is, however, no denying that Bosso have had an improved start to the league as compared to last season.Bosso, who assigned former Zimbabwe international and club legend Madinda Ndlovu to restore the club’s culture of promoting talented junior players into the senior team, are unbeaten in five games.

They have 13 points from a possible 15.

At this stage last season, Highlanders were on 12 points, with four wins and one defeat; a 0-1 loss to Shabanie Mine at Barbourfields Stadium.

At this same stage last season, Bosso had played all their matches in Bulawayo, but this time around they have been on the road twice, winning both games against Herentals (2-0) and Dynamos (1-0).

They have picked up seven points at Barbourfields, beating Black Rhinos 2-1 on the opening day, playing to a goalless draw with Triangle United and then claiming the scalp of stubborn Nichrut 1-0 on Sunday.

Although Ndlovu is modest about his team’s start, he appreciates the fans’ support for his project.Attendance levels in their three home games against Black Rhinos, Triangle United and Nichrut have been satisfactory.

Against Black Rhinos, 7 595 paid to watch the season’s opener, followed by 6 596 for the Triangle United encounter. On Sunday, a week after beating bitter rivals Dynamos in Harare, 8 850 paid their way into Barbourfields.

Following Sunday’s victory, Ndlovu said they had set a target and they are on course to achieving it.

“It’s a bonus for our supporters that we win games, but that’s not the core of the matter at the moment. We’re happy that we’re giving something to our supporters along the way. One thing I’m happy about is that we’re managing to bring people to the stadium and are managing to play attractive football. We’re managing to believe in ourselves, which is good enough for the boys and everybody in the family,” said Ndlovu.

Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube said the club’s leadership is grateful to the fans’ buy-in to their philosophy.

“Few things have happened and the way the team started the season has seen us averaging about 7 000 paying supporters per game for our home matches. This is all because the fans have a buy-in towards the Highlanders’ philosophy defined as playing style, energy and commitment on the field of play. The energy exhibited by youngsters has influenced fans to start believing. We’re thankful to the fans that as they start believing, they are not putting pressure on players. We’re not looking at immediate results, but those that we’ll achieve later,” Dube said.

He thanked fans for heeding to their #fillupBF and promised to have exciting programmes that will draw the fans to home games.

Among Highlanders’ plans to draw fans to the stadium are raffles and introduction of junior teams to play as curtain raisers like in the past.

“Having good numbers at our games is good for the club’s image and promotes good vibe at Barbourfields. It is good for the brand of football, that of the PSL and the sponsors,” said Dube. The Chronicle