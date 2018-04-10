Artistes scramble for Ginimbi

By Vasco Chaya

Of late, Harare socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure has become the prime target of many local artistes who wish to launch their albums in style.

This comes after the city bowler shined on Winky D’s Gombwe and Killer T’s Mashoko Anopfuura album launches held in the capital on February 2 and April 6 respectively.

Ginimbi bought Winky D and Killer T’s studio albums for $40 000 and $50 000 respectively.

Though Ginimbi was not reachable for comment by the time of going to print yesterday, one of his allies and fellow socialite Wanisayi “Mahwindo” Mutandwa told this publication that she is the one who invites Ginimbi and company to album launches.

On album launches, Ginimbi is usually found in the company of one Albert “Chief Albert” Ndabambi and football legend Benjani Mwaruwaru.

“I am the one who invites them, and I only do this when it involves artistes under my stable, it is not for everyone,” she said.

Even the ex-Manchester City Football Club forward who pledged $10 000 on Killer T’s album launch at a local club in the capital last week confirmed Ginimbi as the real boss in town.

“Chinobhururuka chinomhara (that which flies will eventually and at some point perch) that’s the lesson I want to teach Ginimbi tonight. I used to be a high-roller in town but of late, I salute Ginimbi…,” said the former Zimbabwe Warriors captain.

Meanwhile, Ginimbi is the one behind Davido’s 30 Billion Harare Concert scheduled for Harare International Conference Centre on April 21.

He recently told the Daily News the Fall hit-maker will bring a full band.

“Davido will bring his 11-member band to Harare. Tickets for the show will be available from April 19,” Kadungure said.

The Nigerian star will share the stage with Jah Prayzah, Killer T, Ex Q among others and the event will be hosted by South African actress and TV presenter Boitumelo Thulo aka Boity.

Davido failed to perform in the country on three different occasions but, however, he later apologised and promised to rock this time around.

He first performed in the country a couple of years ago courtesy of Chipaz Promotions.

Meanwhile, according to rates previously availed by HKN Music, co-owned by Davido and his elder brother Ade, to another Zimbabwean promoter, it costs at least $100 000 to hire Davido and his 12-member strong band.

Additionally, the interested promoter has to pay for five business class air tickets and seven economy class tickets as well as two executive suites and 10 standard rooms.

Once in the host country, Davido requires two SUVs and a luxury bus in addition to two personal bodyguards.

The promoter who hires Davido must also pay a daily per diem of $100 for all the 12 members of his band.

If a promoter opts to bring only Davido and a DJ, he has to part with $60 000.

The Nigerian star, who travels with a six-member travelling party, will demand two executive suites, four standard rooms, three business class air tickets, three economy class tickets, two SUVs and two personal bodyguards.

The promoter will also be required to pay a daily per diem of $100 for the six-member travelling party. Daily News