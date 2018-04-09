Zanu PF to unveil new regalia

By Mugove Tafirenyika

ZANU PF is set to unveil new party regalia, as it gears up for the forthcoming general elections set to be held by August this year.

The party’s secretary for administration, Obert Mpofu, confirmed the development, saying they acquired 8 million various “appealing” paraphernalia.

Following the military-aided ouster of former president Robert Mugabe, Zanu PF has sought to rebrand itself.

The ruling party’s extraordinary congress that elevated President Emmerson Mnangagwa to its first secretary declared that it was discarding all party regalia that bear Mugabe’s name and pictures, including that of his wife, Grace.

Mpofu told the Daily News yesterday that the party was now ready with the new regalia that was approved by its politburo.

“We are ready now, we have regalia for our supporters and it will soon be ready for distribution,” he said.

Zanu PF insiders say the paraphernalia, which includes caps, T-shirts and scarfs, among several others, was imported from China.

While Mpofu would not confirm their source, he admitted that some of the regalia had been acquired from outside the country.

“Where we acquired the regalia is surely the business of the party but I must say the majority we sourced from local companies although in other instances we got donations from outside our borders,” he said.

“What has been delaying…is we were still deliberating on the design,” Mpofu said.

Sources in the ruling party’s procurement department told the this publication that the first consignment from China was expected in the country last week.

“A team responsible for the acquisition of the items led by Danny Musukuma was in China recently and it was expected that about 8 million T-shirts, caps and scarfs will arrive in the country on Thursday in time for the campaign that will begin in earnest after May 5 when we hold primary elections,” a source privy to the goings on said on condition of anonymity.

Mpofu said new party regalia was not only meant for the forthcoming elections.

“We always acquire regalia for our supporters even when there is no election, so it is not about elections but about our identity as a party,” he said when pressed to say why they had purchased 8 million when the number of registered voters is about 5 million.

Zanu PF supporters are no longer allowed to put on the regalia that was used during the Mugabe era, despite the fact that Grace, who was the women’s league secretary, had just launched her own designs for the Zanu PF regalia. DailyNews