Streak on racism allegations

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Former Zimbabwe cricket national team coach, Heath Streak, has challenged the Zimbabwe Cricket board chairperson Tavengwa Mukuhlani to provide evidence over his shocking claims that he was a racist.

Speaking on social media in a recording that has gone viral and in pure IsiNdebele, Streak said those who know him personally are well aware that he will never be a racist.

“The Zimbabwe Cricket chairman, (Tavengwa Mukuhlani), claims I hate black people, those who know me are aware that its all lies. Players know what kind of a person I am, I live with everyone, I don’t care and worry about the race of a person.

Everyone has blood which is red and all I am looking at is that our country moves ahead. Why doesn’t Mukuhlani bring forward those people who say I am racist so that they say it openly? He is the one speaking on behalf of the people who claim I am a racist.

Let us all remain united and push that cricket develops. I want to apologise to the nation that we failed to qualify for the 2019 ICC World Cup, we missed by a whisker but I have confidence in the players and the coaching staff. I sincerely want to thank all the Zimbabweans who gave us support during the qualifiers, you really showed that Zimbabwe is growing in cricket,” said Streak.

On Friday, the Minister of Youth, Sport,Arts and Recreation Raymond Kazembe said he was since summoned the Zimbabwe Cricket board so that they could give a detailed report of what really transpired that led to the failure by the nation to make it to the World Cup as well as the subsequent sacking of the technical team members.

Minister Kazembe insinuated that the ZC board made a knee jerk decision which was driven more by emotions than reason.

“There is always a danger of being a victim of knee jerk reaction, yes, as much as we were not happy with the failure to qualify, I prefer doing things procedurally so I have asked the Zimbabwe Cricket board to submit a report, infact I am meeting them on Wednesday to hear what exactly transpired and then we will make a decision from there.

“I don’t want knee jerk reactions, I don’t like them. I always prefer to look at things from an informed view point so I want to ensure that I don’t make uninformed decisions so after the Wednesday meeting, we will then take it from there but I am one person who is not into knee jerk reactions simply because something has happened. You must be able to separate emotions from reason, you need to do first things first before rushing to certain conclusions,” said Minister Kazembe.The Chronicle