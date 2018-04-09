Killer T album fetches $65k



On the bidding list were socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure, who splashed $50 000 for the CD, footballer Benjani Mwaruwaru poured in $10 000 and one Albert “Chief Albert” Ndabambi paid $5 000 for the latest Zimdancehall product.

The event was graced by other Harare socialites Wanisayi “Mahwindo” Mutandwa, who auctioned the CD, and Arts minister Kazembe Kazembe among others.

On February 2 at the Harare International Conference Centre, Ginimbi — who was escorted by bouncers — bought Winky D’s Gombwe album for $40 000 while Chief Albert paid $30 000 for the Oskid-produced album.

Musicians such as Stunner and Seh Calaz entertained the crowd dominated by youthful revellers before Killer T’s arrival.

Killer T arrived on the venue located at Longcheng Plaza around midnight.

However, Killer T went on to perform songs on the latest album such as Hondo, his collaboration with Jah Prayzah, Dzika Maria and Mweya Mutsvene among others to the delight of the fully-packed joint.

Killer T is one of the most hard-working artistes in the Zimdancehall movement; he is very consistent when it comes to releasing hits.

It is unbelievable to imagine just six years ago Killer T, real name Kelvin Kusikwenyu, was an unknown entity in the music industry and society but now he is a highly influential Zimdancehall star, with his moniker being “Chairman”.

Last year, the Takangodaro hit- maker celebrated his five years in the music industry at Mbare Netball Complex, his home ground and the event that was well attended by ghetto youths.

The multi-winning musician rose from being a mere kombi conductor to a household name in the music industry.

He recently told the Daily News he never imagined himself commanding such respect in life.

“I used to operate kombis plying Mbare-City and I never knew that I have this talent until I tried my luck in it.

“I started music with the aim of passing time but it later turned into a profession after I realised that ghetto youths were being entertained by my songs,” said the 29-year-old artiste.

Killer T’s six-year journey in music saw him touring countries such as South Africa and the United Kingdom among others.

The Ngoma Ndaimba hit-maker stormed the Zimdancehall scene with hits such as Suspects, Tirikumhanya, Officer Mirai Chirukazi, Makarova Gunners and Ziso Rako Hameno among others.

Killer T is one of the pioneers of Zimdancehall artistes to collaborate with gospel musicians when he did a duet with Fungisayi Zvakavapano-Mashavave on the hit Vanondibatirana. DailyNews