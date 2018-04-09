Four women gang-rape man

By Tarisai Machakaire

A Harare man was reportedly abducted by four women before they took turns to rape him at an unknown location in Rusape, a court heard.

The victim (name withheld) had been offered transport in the quartet’s Toyota Prado on his way to work on February 7, this year but ended up in Rusape where he was eventually sexually assaulted.

One of the women, 34-year-old Estery Dhliwayo appeared before Harare magistrate Josephine Sande charged with kidnapping and aggravated indecent assault.

She was remanded in custody to tomorrow for bail considerations.

Prosecutor Progress Maringamoyo alleged that on February 7, this year around 7am, the complainant left his residence going to work and boarded a dark Toyota Prado.

The court heard that he failed to identify the registration figures and inside the car were Dhliwayo and three other women.

The car was driven towards town but along the way one of the accused persons sprayed the complainant with an unknown substance on the face. It was alleged that the complainant became unconscious and his hands and legs were tied together before being taken to Rusape.

The court heard that he gained consciousness around 11am and noticed that he was in a dark room in the company of Dhliwayo and her accomplices

The women ordered him to have sexual intercourse with them without his consent but he resisted.

They reportedly took turns to have sex with the complainant and after the act Dhliwayo took the victim’s phone and sent herself $12 using EcoCash. DailyNews