Council mulls Tsvangirai honour

By Nyemudzai Kakore

Harare City Council wants Third Street in the central business district (CBD) renamed Morgan Richard Tsvangirai Street in honour of the late former Prime Minister and MDC-T leader, who died last month after battling colon cancer.

Mr Tsvangirai, who was 65, passed away at Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Johannesburg.

The city council would have to forward its intention to Government for approval by a designated Cabinet Committee.

During recent discussions in the city chambers, the city’s director of works, Mr Zvenyika Chawatama, told councillors that street name changes were processed through a designated Cabinet Committee.

Mr Chawatama said the Cabinet committee comprises Ministers of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing; Defence; Home Affairs; Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development; Information, Media and Broadcasting Services; Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs; Environment, Water and Climate; and Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation.

“Following discussions, council resolved to support the proposed renaming of Third Street in the central business district to Morgan Richard Tsvangirai Street,” read recent minutes of the city’s environment management committee.

“That is subject to approval of recommendation be referred to the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing in terms of the circular number 4 of 2012, Circular 71/84 dated 29th June 1984 and the Urban Councils Act (Chapter 29:15) for his determination and onward recommendation to the designated Cabinet Committee on Change of Names.”

In a full council meeting last week, the city’s deputy mayor, Councillor Enock Mupamawonde, said council should recommend another road because Mr Tsvangirai was “an important figure”, suggesting that Harare Drive could be befitting to his stature.

Councillor Peter Moyo seconded Cllr Mupamawonde’s point, saying Harare Drive was appropriate because it covered the whole of Harare.

Apart from Harare Drive, they also considered the possibility of renaming Lytton Road as an alternative.

Environment management committee chairperson Cllr Herbert Gomba said council should be aware that such roads were national roads, hence, the process could take longer.

“It is not about the size of the road, but its importance,” he said.

“Third Street passes through the iconic Meikles, as well as Parliament, which are all important buildings.”

Cllr Panganai Charumbira said councillors should understand the importance of the roads, saying roads in the CBD carried much more value than roads, which were on the periphery. –The Herald