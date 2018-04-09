Bosso fans donate to Zvirekwi

By Tadious Manyepo

Hardlife Zvirekwi watched from the terraces as his teammates finally played with the NetOne branded kit against Herentals at the National Sports Stadium yesterday in a Castle Lager Premiership soccer match the Green Machine won 2-0.

Zvirekwi is the one who picked the kit ahead of four other samples presented by the sponsor in February.

Little did he know the first time the jersey would be won, he would be observing from the sidelines.

As fate will have it, Zvirekwi injured his left hand in a car crash a week before the commencement of the season and had the lower part of the hand amputated.

He was subsequently replaced by Oscar Machapa on the Makepekepe Premiership register.

Nonetheless, he is back in training now and could be registered by his team in the mid-season transfer window.

But whatever was running through his mind at the start of yesterday’s game was quickly put to rest by Highlanders supporters who had a present for the former Warriors man at half-time.

The Bosso supporters gave Zvirekwi their team’s jersey as well as a food hamper. The fans’ representative Chrispen Nyama said they were touched by what befell Zvirekwi.

“We might be rivals on the field of play with CAPS United but when things like this befall either of us, we cease to be rivals.

“As Highlanders supporters, we were pained by what happened. All of a sudden, a player whom CAPS United were expecting to play a key role for whatever they have set for themselves this season is no longer available.

“We all hope he recovers quickly and take his game to another level. He is a good player.

“He once played a very central role for our national team and we thought we should chip in to help him in this small way. We wish him a speedy recovery,” he said. CAPS United supporter board member Abraham Kawadza saluted the Bosso fans’ sportsmanship.

“If this is not sportsmanship, then what is it? We are really humbled and we wish to see a lot of these gestures in our football. – The Herald