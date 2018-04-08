Unheralded Munetsi glows at Orlando Pirates

By Ngqwele Dube

While he is starting out on his career with South African giants, Orlando Pirates, central midfielder, Marshall Nyasha Munetsi is already looking at the future and believes a move to the top football leagues in Europe is a possibility.

Munesti is however, grounded at Pirates and believes he has a lot of work to do before the move abroad materialises. The former Friendly Academy and Blue Rangers player has had to wait on the sidelines before making his way into Pirates’ first team after being snapped up by the Soweto giants in 2016 from FC Cape Town.

Munetsi was loaned out to Baroka where he got game time and despite being recalled to Parktown, at the beginning of the 2017-2018 season, the 21-year-old anchorman found himself once again not being registered as Kjell Jonevret, the coach who had sanctioned the move, was gone and now he had to impress new gaffer Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic.

The Harare Mabvuku-born player had to wait a good six months before he saw any action with the Sea Robbers but when he was given the chance he showed character, adding value to a team that was slowly rising from its slumber.

In an interview from his Johannesburg base, Munetsi said despite now sitting on second position on the log and being in consistent form, the Buccaneers, as Pirates are also known, are not letting the success get to their heads and are taking each game as it comes. He revealed they are not focusing on winning the league but winning each game they take part in.

“Joining Pirates was a great move for me; it is a big club with a huge history and many passionate fans so it’s a dream for any player to be part of this squad. I was not lost to the fact that I would have to work hard to make it with this team, despite failing to make the team for the past six months, I simply worked harder at training, prayed hard and believe that I will make it. I am a Christian and believe in God and I know everything happens in His time. Yes, I was frustrated at times but at the back of my mind I knew it is only a matter of time.”

The Friendly Academy-groomed player found his way to FC Cape Town with the help of Patridge Muskwe in 2015. He was spotted by the Ezikamagebhula and signed up in 2016 season.

The past two years have seen Pirates going through a rough patch but Munetsi said belief within the club is now great, team work is superb and the consistency is exciting, a feat highlighted by the club’s trio winning Absa Premiership monthly awards for March with Sredojevic and Musa Nyatama have been named Coach and Player of the Month respectively, while Justin Shonga scooped the Goal of the Month award for February.

The Sea Robbers sit second on the log with 45 points, one behind Sundowns, who have a game in hand, although the former have been the more consistent of the two sides.

Munetsi’s form saw him receive his first senior national team cap when he was called up for duty in a four-nation tournament held in Zambia last month. He expressed gratitude to Warriors coach, Sunday Chidzambwa for taking note of his efforts and said he hopes this will be the start of an exciting flirtation with the national team.

Born on 22 June 1996 in Harare, Munetsi is the second born in a family of four. He is the first in his family to play at the top level of the game although his cousin, Langton Phiri featured for Railstars as a striker.

When he is not at work he would be relaxing at home watching TV or going to church. Munetsi, who is single, revealed being groomed at Friendly Academy has given him a different perspective about football as a career and gave him a good grounding.

“At the academy it was not just about football but we were taught a lot of things about life in general and what was highlighted was the importance of focus in your career. Some get lost to drugs and lack focus. We were taught about finances, making investments and saving; and it is something I am already working on as I know being a football player is a short career and I have to make the most of it,” he said.

Munetsi urged youngsters to work hard, keep focused and remain disciplined if they hope to scale the greater heights of the game. He said they cannot expect any short cuts to success and they would have to put in the hours to achieve their goals. The Sunday News