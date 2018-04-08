Man rapes girl (6) at funeral wake

By Michael Magoronga

A Gokwe man allegedly raped a six-year-old girl after he sneaked into a hut she was sleeping in with her cousin during a funeral wake.

The man, Diverson Were of Zhangazha Village under Chief Chireya was arraigned before Gokwe regional magistrate Mr Christopher Maturure facing two counts of rape. He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to 12 April.

The court heard that early this year, the accused attended a funeral wake in the area. It was the State’s case as presented by Mr Tinei Tirigo that while at the funeral and at about 11.50pm, Were sneaked into a bedroom hut where the victim was sleeping together with her cousin brother aged eight and raped the girl.

The girl woke up during the ordeal but Were pressed her down while muffling her screams for help by holding her mouth tightly. The juvenile’s muffled screams were, however, enough to awaken the cousin who was sleeping besides her and who had also felt the intrusion. The State further told the court that the cousin brother ran out of the hut to inform elders who were gathered outside.

Sensing danger, Were allegedly dragged the girl outside to a shade where he produced a knife and a catapult which he used to threaten the girl before he raped her again.

The elders launched a manhunt within the vicinity but Were had already fled from the scene camouflaged by the cover of darkness.

The matter was later reported at Mutimutema Police Base before the police launched a manhunt which led to his arrest and subsequent appearance in court. The Sunday News