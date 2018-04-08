Chimoko Chidanger hit-maker relives journey

By Kiyapili Sibanda

He broke into the music scene in 2003 more than a decade-and-a-half ago. His most successful hits include Chimoko Chidanger and one of his favourite fans especially in the Midlands wonder what happened to this artiste who had so much potential in the music circles.

Long and forgotten Gweru-based rapper Nasty Tricks born Trust Dojiwe and grew up in Mkoba suburb has elapsed and some don’t even know him especially the generation who have tasted and adopted Zim dancehall.

Sunday Life managed to track down the long forgotten singer, who said he puts the blame to himself for working with the wrong people who also took advantage of his young age back then.

“Firstly, I will blame myself for working with wrong people on my first album. They took advantage of my age then. I fell into a contract that saw me gaining only fame and not wealth, and I was robbed by Baseline Studios. I never received my tracks and I was under the supervision of one well-wisher and boxer Edward Tyson Takawira. Up to this time Mr Baseline wishes me bad luck in the music scene but I don’t know what the reason is,” he said.

Some say the birth of Zim dancehall marked the death of urban grooves as some of the artistes failed to acknowledge that their time was over, and a need of rebirth was desirable, but Nasty Tricks said the genre was there under Urban Grooves just that people were not used to it.

“No one could listen to Zim dancehall back then because it was associated with violence and drugs. Back then people had better things to do. These days because of poverty people engage in drugs and they find solace in songs that are related to drugs,” said Nasty Tricks.

He said music was now a part time job for him and was now working with different companies doing advertising.

“No one can buy music these days like it used to be the time we started. To my loyal fans keep the faith I will deliver something soon and I’ve got more than 50 underground tracks that are not yet released,” he said.

Away from his musical career Nasty Tricks mentioned that he was now happily married and people should expect wedding bells soon. The Sunday News