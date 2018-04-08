Ammara shines in Zambia

By Bhekumuzi Ncube

Lusaka was an exquisite home of entertainment when top African musicians teamed up for an astounding concert that dazzled thousands of fans at Queensmead stadium in the neighbouring country, Zambia last week.

The concert which featured Nigerian artiste Mr Eazi popularly known for his topping chart hit Pour Me Water, Wezi, Kantu, Mic Burner, Jae Cash, Mampi, Jay Rox, Chef 187, Distraction Boyz and our very own queen of Afro pop, Ammara Brown was an exuberant night every Zambian had been waiting for.

The video clips that gave brief insights of what that went down in the spectacular gig show that the well organised vent was nothing but a memorable event which many Zambians will remember for a long time.

When it was time for Ammara to shine, the songbird gave a bomb performance which received a thunderous reception. She stole the show with her hit Akiliz that raised eyebrows in the country.

Produced by renowned videographer Vusa Blaqs, the song became a hot topic across Zimbabwe as the track has raunchy and erotic scenes in which Ammara is seen lying on her back on a table with legs wide open, while the man who plays Akiliz in the video emerges in between Ammara’s legs.

Ammara had pulled out all the stops to make sure the wait for the video debut was worth it.

Boasting towards a million views on Youtube, the video is still making waves in Trace Africa, a channel that has helped many Zimbabweans market their music to the rest of Africa.

Well, it seems the hit that hit a positive reaction from Zimbabweans got the same ovation in Zambia as the video clips and pictures that surfaced exposes that the Akiliz hit kept thousands of fans going. Many cheered while others sang along when the queen of pop rocked the stage.

Ammara is raising the Zimbabwean flag high as before the Zambian concert, she performed in London at concert that was dubbed the Zim Connect.

The Mukoko hit maker said she was overwhelmed with the positive reaction she received in Zambia.

“It was my first time performing in Zambia and I loved Lusaka. Thank you so much for showing me such a great time. It was a beautiful experience, hopefully it wasn’t the last time I perform there,” she said.

Ammara added that it was an honour and a blast to have shared the stage with Mr Eazi, Distraction Boyz, Bryan K, Jay Rox and Mampi. The Sunday News