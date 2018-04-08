A dangerous Herentals trio

By Don Makanyanga

The Majarira trio of Blessing, Archford and Brighton looks set to all start again for Herentals as the Premiership new boys clash with Caps United today.

Blessing (28) is the most famous of the lot having played for the Warriors but the striker insists that both Archiford and Brighton are also talented players.

Blessing is a striker, Archford a midfielder while Brighton is at home in defence.

The trio has started all of Herentals last three matches, a feat which Blessing reveals has everyone in the Majarira clan smiling.

“It’s something that excites the whole family, even our grandparents in the rural areas are thrilled by it all,” he said.

“Among us there is no sibling rivalry, we are always there to support each other and that approach has taken us thus far.”

But the road to the big time has not been smooth for the brothers.

Blessing used to work as truck driver for a local beverage manufacturing company while Archford and Brighton earned their keep as builders.

“Everyone used to say we were all talented footballers but the doors did not open until Archie joined the then Herentals social club.

“After one game he told the club bosses that he has two brothers who were also good at football and we were asked to come for the next match. That is how the journey started.

“We owe a lot to Herentals owner Innocent Benza for giving us the big break and always believing is us,” said Blessing.

The striker scored as the new boys beat ZPC Kariba 1-0 last weekend and hopes that the goals will keep flowing.

“Apart from scoring on my Warriors debut last year scoring my first Premiership goal ranks as the major highlight of my career.

“It’s something that I have always dreamt of doing and have gotten a taste of it I just want to score more,” he said.

Meanwhile, Archford turned 28 last Wednesday and is hoping to add some icing to his birthday cake by leading his team to victory over the Green Machine

“A win over Caps United will be the best birthday present ever,” he said. The Sunday Mail