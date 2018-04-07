Zuma has his day in court

Former South African president Jacob Zuma appeared in a Durban High Court in KwaZulu-Natal yesterday to face corruption charges and emerged defiant, telling supporters that the case against him was politically motivated.

The proceedings got under way at 9:30am but was over after about 10 minutes.

The case was postponed to June 8.

Zuma is facing 16 charges relating to 783 payments he allegedly received in connection with the controversial arms deal.

“One day they will wish (the case never) continued”.

These were the words former president Zuma is alleged to have spoken when he addressed a sea of supporters, dressed in the African National Congress colours of green, gold, and black, outside the court yesterday morning after the brief court appearance.

His supporters carried placards reading “Hands off Zuma” and performed the high-stepping toyi-toyi protest dance made popular in South Africa’s decades-long struggle against apartheid.

Zuma was flanked by former minister of cooperative and traditional affairs Des van Rooyen and Eastern Cape ANC heavyweight Andile Lungisa as he walked up the steps into the court building.

Inside the court, former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng could be seen sitting on a bench near ANC KwaZulu-Natal leader Sihle Zikalala. The uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans’ Association was also represented in the form of Carl Nieuhaus and Mabel Rweqana.

SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande indicated on Wednesday that his party would not be in court. Nzimande was previously a long-time ally of Zuma, and was key in ensuring the former president’s rise to power in 2007.

Speaking in isiZulu to a large crowd gathered outside the court, Zuma defended his name and said it had been dragged through the mud.

He said the case had been reinstated for political reasons.

Zuma also pointed out that 13 years have passed since he last appeared in court for the same charges and blamed opposition parties for the case’s return to court.

Opposition parties turned to the courts because they had failed in Parliament, he told the crowd.