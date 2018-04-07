Winky D, Killer T to electrify Kariba

Award-winning Zimdancehall musicians Winky D, Killer T and afro pop’s Gary Tight will today storm the Mashonaland West province town of Kariba when they clash at Nyamunga Stadium.

This will be the first time that these three are going to share a stage in the Mashonaland West province picturesque town.

“We are proud to be bringing to Kariba for the first time ever together a dynamic team of artistes who are amongst the best in the land,” said Entertainment Republic’s boss Tendai “Jones” Johannes.

“As the country’s premier entertainment company, we have partnered with the fastest growing community based radio station, the biggest in the north of the land to bring residents of this great town the best entertainment experience and little bit more,” he added

Winky D is set to light up the power town with songs from his latest album, Gombwe while Killer T will be fresh from launching his much anticipated album-Mashoko Anopfuura which he was expected to have launched at Club 1+1 in the capital yesterday evening.