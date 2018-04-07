R2 million Zim Open launched

By Takudzwa Chitsiga

The 2018 Old Mutual Zimbabwe Open was launched at Royal Harare yesterday, with Old Mutual being the title with the sponsorship package having been increased from R1,8 million to R2 million.

A big field is expected to tee off in one of the best five tournaments in Africa at Royal Harare.

Old Mutual will have partners like Sahwira Events Management, ZOL, Golden Pilsener, Tongaat Hullets, among several others, for the tournament set for April 17 to 21 at Royal Harare.

Integrated financial services provider, Old Mutual, have once again reunited with the golfing fraternity to sponsor the prestigious tournament.

Old Mutual, through their subsidiary, CABS, sponsored the tournament from 1995-2001.

The annual event is in its eighth-year running after its return to the Sunshine Tour in 2010 after a decade in the wilderness.

Speaking at the official launch, Old Mutual chief executive Jonas Mushosho said they were happy to play a leading role in the country’s flagship golf tournament.

“We are happy as Old Mutual to be sponsoring the Zimbabwe Open 2018 and we hope to bring entertainment and we have always supported sport.

“Our return to golf was necessitated by need to give back to the community and create conducive environments for business people who happen to be our clients.

“As you know, we have supported golf since the inception of the Zimbabwe Open in 1988 and we also became the associate sponsor from 1995-2001 through our subsidiary CABS.

“The need to help has seen us support several sports like tennis, through the Future Masters, rugby, road races and cricket, among other dis- ciplines.’’ The Herald