PSL hire bouncers

By Ricky Zililo

The Premier Soccer League have enlisted the services of ‘bouncers’ to provide additional security at stadia during their match days.

Having faced a number of embarrassing incidences where the Premiership’s VVIP and other accredited officials struggled to gain entry into the stadia, the league felt that the bouncers would help control the gates.

However, there have been complaints from some clubs who feel the league is not being fair on them as the bouncers, who are paid by clubs soon after games, come at an added cost.

PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare defended their action, saying it is in line with Order 23 of the PSL rules and regulations, part of which reads: “It shall be the obligation of the PSL to ensure that adequate officials are manning the gates and ensuring that all admission fees are properly collected and accounted for.”

“We have received lots of complaints from VIPs about pushing and shoving at entry points designated for them. The league also noted that some people were walking into the stadium through motor vehicle gates without paying. All these loopholes which cost clubs revenue had to be plugged hence the sourcing of additional security.

“Since the league is responsible for assisting on game days, the security liaison officers that are at the stadia are there to facilitate for easy access and make sure that people don’t lose their valuable assets because of shoving,” said Bare.

On Easter Monday, PSL bouncers denied Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa entry into Rufaro Stadium to watch the blockbuster clash between Dynamos and Highlanders.

Chidzambwa had to return home, with the league later describing the incident as unfortunate.

Bare yesterday said the national team coach has since been accredited.

“The security liaison officers are under instruction that only accredited officials are granted entry into the stadia. It was unfortunate that the national team coach could not come into the stadium last week but that matter has since been addressed,” she said.

The league is hopeful that the introduction of additional security will in future see clubs’ revenue from the turnstiles improving. One of the sides that has had bouncers imposed on them, Bulawayo City, had five people paying to watch their last game of the 2017 season against Bantu Rovers. The Chronicle