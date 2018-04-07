NetOne intervene in Epoupa saga

By Eddie Chikamhi

Dynamos sponsors NetOne held a meeting with the Glamour Boys leadership last night to try and find ways of where they can help the club meet their commitments to Cameroonian forward Christian Epoupa for the striker to play for the team as quickly as possible.

Epoupa’s manager also attended the meeting.

The NetOne management summoned the DeMbare leadership to the indaba after they were concerned by the welfare of the Cameroonian and the bad publicity which his fallout with the club has been generating in the mainstream media.

‘‘There was a meeting today (yesterday) where the NetOne leadership made it clear they were not happy that, as the main sponsors of the club, they have not been approached to help resolve the issue by the Dynamos management,’’ sources said.

‘‘NetOne are now under a different leadership that is result-driven and is also conscious of protecting the brand of the company and they don’t want their name to be dragged through the mud.

‘‘They told the Dynamos leadership that it was not right for them not to ask for help given that they were partners and NetOne also said their intention was to make sure they have strong teams in DeMbare, CAPS United and Highlanders.

‘‘They made it clear that Epoupa’s case has to be resolved for the benefit of Dynamos who need to get off the position where they are on the table and they are ready to come in and help.’’

Epoupa, who was DeMbare’s leading striker last year, is owed more than $16 000 by the club and has not featured for them all season.

DeMbare take on ZPC Kariba at Nhamhunga today but Epoupa could be back in the fold, if not today, then from next week following NetOne’s intervention.

ZPC Kariba coach Godfrey Tamirepi yesterday said DeMbare, who like them are winless in four starts, should not expect an easy stroll in the park against the basement side.

“We are in a position where we need to win and get our campaign moving. It’s quite unfortunate the season hasn’t started the way we had anticipated,’’ said Tamirepi.

“But I must say we have noticed some marked improvement in our performances, especially in defence. Offensively we still have some challenges but we have to take the positives from our last game against Triangle and build from that.

“We will have to do our best to win that match.’’

ZPC Kariba failed to impress in their last game at home when they lost 0-1 defeat to newboys Herentals.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa urged his men to fight for all points.

“It’s not a secret that we are going there to fight for results. It’s going to be a tough match as you know ZPC Kariba are also equally struggling and they are likely to approach the match the same way we will.

“They could be fancying their chances of picking their first set of three points, which is also our goal. So it is not going to be easy.

“Of course, we have always said every team that plays Dynamos wants to win. They are motivated just by the mere fact that they would be playing DeMbare. That makes each and every match that we play very tough,” said Mutasa.

Fixtures

Today

Harare City v Bulawayo Chiefs (Rufaro, 1pm), ZPC Kariba v Dynamos (Nyamhunga), Bulawayo City v Black Rhinos (Barbourfields), Yadah v Triangle United (NSS), Ngezi Platinum v Chicken Inn (Baobab),

Tomorrow

CAPS United v Herentals (NSS), Shabanie Mine v Mutare City (Maglas), Chapungu v FC Platinum (Ascot), Highlanders v Nichrut (Barbourfields). The Herald