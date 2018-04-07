Man shoots self dead

By Mashudu Netsianda

A man from Bulawayo committed suicide by shooting himself in the head with a pistol for yet unclear reasons.

Mr Dominic Magava (59), a divorcee who lived with his elderly mother in Woodville suburb, was found dead inside his car yesterday morning.

Relatives suspect he shot himself on Thursday at around 8PM.

Mr Magava’s younger brother discovered the body and alerted the police. He allegedly shot himself under the chin and the bullet went through his head, damaging the skull in the process.

Bulawayo Metropolitan province police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm that we received a report of sudden death by shooting of a 59-year-old man. The deceased was seen by his younger brother seated on the driver’s side of his car and there was a revolver in between his thighs.

“The deceased had gunshot wounds on the chin and head and as police we are still investigating so that we are able to establish circumstances leading to his death,” she said.

The revolver believed to have been used in committing the alleged suicide was registered under Mr Magava’s name.

Insp Simango said the body was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for a postmortem.

When The Chronicle visited the scene yesterday at around 4PM, there were a handful of mourners, mostly relatives, gathered at the Magava home in Woodville.

When asked for comment, a man identified as the deceased’s cousin said he was not ready to talk to the media.

“I have nothing to say at the moment and clearly no one can give you a comment,” said the man whose name could not be established.

A neighbour who declined to be named said Mr Magava recently divorced and was staying with his elderly mother after he left his matrimonial home in Harare.

“The deceased used to stay in Harare and he only returned to Bulawayo last year after divorcing with his wife. We were shocked when we heard about his death this morning (yesterday) and no one knows what couldhave prompted him to commit suicide,” said the neighbour. The Chronicle