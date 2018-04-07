Machapa back for Herentals clash

By Tadious Manyepo

Caps United utility player Oscar Machapa is back in the team’s fold and is expected to play a role in Makepekepe’s tricky Castle Lager Premiership soccer tie against Herentals at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

Machapa returned to his boyhood club in the off-season after walking out of DRC giants AS Vita Club citing security concerns.

The big player was initially overlooked by CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe only to be re-considered after captain Hardlife Zvirekwi got injured in a car accident last month.

Defender Justice Jangano, who missed Makepekepe’s last two matches due to suspension, has also bulldozed his way back into the squad relegating Godwin Goriyati to the terraces.