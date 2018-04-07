Machapa back for Herentals clash

By Tadious Manyepo
Caps United utility player Oscar Machapa is back in the team’s fold and is expected to play a role in Makepekepe’s tricky Castle Lager Premiership soccer tie against Herentals at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.
Machapa returned to his boyhood club in the off-season after walking out of DRC giants AS Vita Club citing security concerns.
The big player was initially overlooked by CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe only to be re-considered after captain Hardlife Zvirekwi got injured in a car accident last month.
Defender Justice Jangano, who missed Makepekepe’s last two matches due to suspension, has also bulldozed his way back into the squad relegating Godwin Goriyati to the terraces.
But, Ronald “Rooney” Chitiyo, who cut short his stay in Tunisia to re-join Makepekepe is yet to fully recover from the injury he sustained in an accident early this year and will once again join the spectators tomorrow.
Teenage sensation, Tinotenda Chiunye, who played a blinder in last week’s battle against FC Platinum, has also been dropped, just like Wisdom Mutasa.
Herentals have picked four points in their last two matches after stunning ZPC Kariba last week before a goalless draw against Yadah.
And Mutiwekuziva reckons his team can carry the momentum into tomorrow’s match.
‘‘They will obviously be looking at taking the three points but we also need those points, so it will be a tough game,’’ said coach Kumbi Mutiwekuziva.
“We are going all out for a win because we want to avoid a situation whereby we end the season hoping for other match results to go our way for us to survive. We need to start picking the points now.
‘‘They have good players and a good coach. They have a rich history and can stop even the best from the continent but we are also a team with ambition. A team which is trying to build a formidable brand.
“It’s not by mistake that we found ourselves being promoted into the top-flight. It’s because we are good enough.
“We have already played against some of the giants in Ngezi Platinum and Highlanders. Although we lost both those games, we gave a good account of ourselves.
‘‘The main reason we lost those battles was, obviously, the lack of experience but I am glad my charges are now showing a lot of maturity.
“We used to concede goals from crosses and set plays but we have since rectified that. I am confident we will win against CAPS United.” The Herald