Chief Chisunga dies in accident

By Fungai Lupande

Chief Chisunga of Guruve in Mashonaland Central has died.

He was 47.

Chief Chisunga died in a road traffic accident on Thursday night when he failed to negotiate a curve at the 30-kilometre peg along Guruve-Mahuwe Road.

The vehicle fell into a 100-metre gorge as a result.

Mashonaland Central provincial administrator Mr Cosmas Chiringa confirmed the accident, adding that the chief’s body was taken to Mvurwi Hospital mortuary.

Chief Chisunga, born Daster Chisunga, was on his way to his rural home in Mushumbi, Mbire, in the company of eight passengers when the accident occurred.

The passengers escaped with minor injuries and are admitted at Mvurwi Hospital.

“The accident occurred at Bakasa area at the top of Mavuradonha Mountain,” said Mr Chiringa.

“Chief Chisunga, who was driving, failed to negotiate a sharp curve and was thrown out of the vehicle. The vehicle fell into a 100-metre gorge.”

Mr Chiringa noted that the chief was a key member of the Council of Chiefs and had been instrumental in the establishment of community conservancies.

“He was a member of the provincial assembly council of senators, representing chiefs,” he said.

“He was also the vice chairperson of Mashonaland Central Council of Chiefs.

“He became a chief on October 16, 2006. He worked hard in the establishment of community conservancies and became the chairperson.

“He went to Chile in pursuit of this issue. He was also the chairperson of Mbire Rural District Council when it was still called Lower Guruve.”

Mr Chiringa described the death of Chief Chisunga as a great loss to the province.

The late chief is survived by two wives, 11 children and two grandchildren.

Burial arrangements will be announced in due course. The Herald