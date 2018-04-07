Brickz granted 80k bail

Kwaito artiste Sipho ‘Brickz’ Ndlovu has been granted R80 000 bail pending his appeal against his rape conviction.

Magistrate John Baloyi made the decision in the Roodepoort Magistrates’ Court yesterday. He said the High Court had granted the musician’s leave to appeal the rape conviction and ‘as a result’ granted bail.

As part of the bail conditions, Baloyi said Brickz would need to hand in his travel documents’ is not allowed to leave Jo’burg or be seen near an airport. He will also have to report to the Jabulani Police Station twice a week.

Bail was initially set at R50 000 but Baloyi said the amount had increased to R80 000.

Family outside the courtroom told TshisaLIVE they had no idea how they would raise the additional R30 000.

Brickz was found guilty of raping a relative and was sentenced to 15 years in prison by Baloyi last year.

In March, Brickz told the court he understood there was a concern he would abscond: but he had no intention of running away. He has always maintained his innocence and has said the “truth will come out.”

“I have made an oath to myself that I will bring myself to this court to make sure that this matter comes to an end- so that it also brings me closure. I don’t see how it will be so easy for me to just decide to abscond when I’m getting much closer to the truth.”

He has also been taking courses in prison.

“I’ve taken each and every course that has come way in prison in a mission to better myself.” The Chronicle