Woman steals own bride price

ByBabbington Machingura

A Gweru woman has been arrested for allegedly conniving with her boyfriend’s daughter to steal about $1 780, which her boyfriend intended to use to pay her bride price.

Paidmoyo Gambiza (25), who lives at house number 2199, Ascot Infill, Gweru, and the girl appeared before Gweru magistrate Ms Vimbai Makora, facing charges of unlawful entry and theft.

They both pleaded not guilty to the offence. Ms Makora set April 9 as the date for trial continuation.

The court heard that on March 3, 2018, Gambiza and the girl hatched a plan to steal from her boyfriend’s house in Mkoba Village 16. They proceeded to the targeted property knowing fully well that the complainant, only identified as Chikara, was away. They subsequently used a wire to break into his home through the window and stole $1 780.

The duo then proceeded to pay Chikara’s fellow tenants $2 as hush money.

When Chikara returned from his rural home, where he had visited to tell his relatives about his planned nuptials with Gambiza, his neighbour, Ms Faith Mayolu, spilled the beans.The Herald