Speculation, rumours follow Mari resignation

By Bongani Ndlovu

Speculation is rife over the reasons for Elvas Mari’s resignation as the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) director.

Mari, who joined the NACZ in 2002 as the assistant director for Arts Promotion and Development and was promoted to director in 2009, tendered his resignation last month but the announcement was only made this week.

No reasons were given for Mari’s resignation but those in the arts industry strongly suspect that he was forced to resign following the council’s bungling in handling this year’s National Arts Merit Awards (Namas).

A number of artistes who were awarded at Namas this year, have been described by many in the arts industry as underserving winners.

Artistes such as Ammara Brown and children’s book writer Fortune Tazvivinga came out condemning the awards questioning its selection and adjudication processes.

While the NACZ tried to justify the judging process saying the Namas were not a popularity contest, most followers of the event were still not satisfied and felt the awards were a joke.

Mari could have had his shortcomings in organising and running this year’s Namas but during his time as the head at the NACZ, he is credited for having set up festivals such as Jikinya Dance and Intwasa as well as coming up with policies that promoted the arts in Zimbabwe.

There are, however, some in the arts industry who are of the view that Mari had overstayed his welcome as head of NACZ.

Commenting on his resignation, Jibilika Dance Trust founder, Plot Mhako, said: “It was long overdue. It’s about time the creative sector is run by creative people.”

Some people blame Mari for the death of the arts industry and the lack of funding.

They are saying it’s time the council appoints a young person with fresh ideas to lead NACZ.

Dancers of Zimbabwe president, Hapaguti Mapimhidze, said: “Mr Mari looked down upon us as he was more concerned with the known groups and artistes. Perhaps this resignation is a blessing in disguise for dancers as there might be a better person at the helm.”

Raisedon Baya who is the director of Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo, which was established during Mari’s tenure said Mari had excelled considering that there was not much funding from Government.

“Mari did well given the resources that were at his disposal,” he said.

He, however, said he was disheartened by the fact that Mari had resigned without informing the arts fraternity.

“We would have loved to get to meet him and bid him farewell properly,” said Baya.

Nicholas Moyo who was Mari’s deputy is now the acting director.

Renowned poet Albert Nyathi who at one time was acting director for the NACZ for two years and resigned in 1997 said: “The NACZ should push hard for the betterment of the arts in the country.”

While acknowledging the challenges that Mari faced at the helm of the organisation, Nyathi concurred with Baya saying his hands were tied because of lack of funding from Government. The Chronicle