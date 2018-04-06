Mutasa seeks redemption

By Tadious Manyepo

Under-fire Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa has described his team’s match against fellow-strugglers ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga tomorrow as tricky but reckons his charges will come out tops.

The Glamour Boys have just a single point in four starts and crashed to a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Highlanders on Easter Monday.

That defeat sparked a wave of protests by a section of the club’s fans who wanted team president Kenny Mubaiwa’s head.

Interestingly, ZPC Kariba are in the same boat with the Harare giants as they have failed to collect any point from four games and are reeling at the foot of the table.

“I think one point out of a possible twelve is not good enough for a team of our magnitude. We are Dynamos and we ought to be the team to beat,’’ said Mutasa.

“Nonetheless, we have now done our part in terms of preparations.

“We hope what we have done here will be reflected in Kariba. It’s not a secret that we are going there to fight for results. It’s going to be a tough match as you know ZPC Kariba are also equally struggling and they are likely to approach the match the same way we will.

“They could be fancying their chances of picking their first set of three points,. which is also our goal. So it is not going to be easy.

“Of course, we have always said every team that plays Dynamos wants to win. They are motivated just by the mere fact that they would be playing DeMbare. That makes each and every match that we play very tough.’’

For the fifth match on the trot, DeMbare will not be having their Cameroonian forward Christian Epoupa.

The big striker has been boycotting matches as he demanded the team first pay at least half of the $16 000 they owe him.

But, after the player’s manager Gilbert Sengwe gave his client the green light to play in tomorrow’s match, Epoupa will not take part just yet as his work permit expired on March 31 and the team’s executive were still running around to have it processed. Peace Makaha, Marvellous Mukumba and Emmanuel Mandiranga are all out of tomorrow’s match as they are nursing injuries. The Herald