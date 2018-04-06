Mighty Warriors shine in Namibia

Namibia ………0

Zimbabwe … (1) 2

Mighty Warriors coach, Sithethelelwe ‘’Kwinji 15’’ Sibanda, was purring last night after her charges shook off months of inactivity to put one foot into the second round of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations with a hard-fought win over Namibia at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in Windhoek.

A goal each by veterans Marjory Nyaumwe, in the 24th minute, and Mavis Chirandu in the 89th minute ensured it was advantage Zimbabwe ahead of the two sides’ return leg at Rufaro on Sunday.

Sibanda, whose team has not seen competitive action since September last year when they finished as runners-up at the 2017 COSAFA Women’s Championships, said she had been impressed with the way her charges managed to shake off rust and put themselves in what appears a comfortable position.

“It was a very tough match, really tough, one of the toughest matches we have played. Namibia gave us a good run. We knew they were better prepared than us and we started a bit cautious but at the end of the day it was also down to some individual brilliance by the players.

“We lacked match fitness but we showed character. It didn’t look easy and those guys (Namibia) were unlucky not to score but defensively our tactical awareness was strong,’’ Sibanda said.

As the Mighty Warriors prepare to return home today ahead of Sunday’s reverse fixture at Rufaro, Sibanda said her concern remains on the match fitness levels.

ZIFA have rallied the nation to support the Mighty Warriors at Rufaro where entry has been pegged at $1 for the cheapest ticket, $5 for the grand stands and $10 for the VIP enclosure.

The Mighty Warriors’ victory also delighted ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa who is optimistic that they will secure their berth at the nations Cup in Ghana in November.

“Life goes on in our national football while some people continue to bark and make noise without making any contribution whatsoever to the development of the game,’’ said Chiyangwa.

“We are proud of these girls and we are confident they will complete the job at Rufaro on Sunday.’’

Interestingly, all those who have been making noises saying there is a leadership vacuum in domestic football went into hiding and did not even care to see how the Mighty Warriors would prepare and travel to Namibia. The Herald