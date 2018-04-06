Jah Prayzah invades Marondera

It will be an exciting weekend for folks in Marondera as they have a date with Jah Prayzah at Legends Sports Dinner tomorrow.

The musician has been on top of his game with his album “Kutonga Kwaro” that became an anthem in most parts of the country.

With his Third Generation band the musician has complemented his hit songs with some good stage performances.

His manager Keen Mushapaidze is optimistic to have a good show as usual.

“We have always been staging good shows in Marondera and this time we will continue with the good work. We always want our fans to enjoy our act,” he said.

Mushapaidze who has been credited for turning the musician’s talent into commercial value, believes while they are busy with other commitments there was need to perform for their fans across the country.

“Jah Prayzah is doing several other commercial deals but we have all the time to do the best for our fans,” he said.

Award winning promoter Daniel Masaiti and owner of the venue said they were happy to host the musician at the venue.

“Legends Sports Diner has been mixing upcoming and established musician so this time we are hosting Jah Prayzah,” he said.

Masaiti has been credited for bringing great entertainment to the small town. The Herald