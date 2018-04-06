Hadebe scores his first goal for Chiefs

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Warriors’ defender, Teenage Hadebe, scored his debutant goal in the Absa Premiership that helped his side Kaizer Chiefs beat Free State Stars 1-0 at Goble Park on Wednesday night.

The former Highlanders and Chicken Inn lanky but tactically brilliant defender dramatically snatched the winning goal with a header from Simphiwe Tshabalala’s inswinger from a free kick with virtually the last move of the game as the two sides were tied 0-0.Hadebe dedicated his debut goal to his late mother who passed on in Bulawayo last year in May.

“Mama I made it, am always thankful, I dedicate this goal to you mum. May your beautiful soul continue watching over me #AWUVUME,” the 22-year-old defender posted on his Facebook post.

The win helped Amakhosi remain in sight with the leading pack of Mamelodi Sundowns and great Soweto rivals, Orlando Pirates, who have 46 and 45 points respectively while Kaizer Chiefs are third with 39 points.

According to a report on the Kaizer Chiefs’ official website, coach Steve Komphela decided to go with the same line-up that had beaten Baroka FC in last Saturday’s Nedbank Cup quarterfinal clash.

The first half was very open with both sides willing to attack. The home side got a few opportunities early on in the first half, one of which was due to a rare slip-up of goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, although the goalkeeper also made a fabulous save tipping Paulus Masehe’s shot over the crossbar. Otherwise, Chiefs’ defence kept things well under control.

The first goalscoring opportunity for Amakhosi was in the 17th minute when Leonardo Castro’s shot at goal just flew past the wrong side of the left goalpost.Two other chances, for Ryan Moon and Hendrick Ekstein, also failed to hit the back of the net.

Ramahlwe Mphahlele was a threat when moving forward on the right flank, while Siphiwe Tshabalala’s set-pieces, as usual, always posed a threat for the opponent’s defence.

Chiefs came out of the dressing room for the second half a little more determined, looking for the three points.

There was a great opportunity for Castro after a well-directed cross from the right by Ekstein. The Colombian striker excellently headed the ball at goal, but the Free State Stars goalkeeper, Ali Sangare, miraculously kept the ball out of the goal.

The home side, however, continued to get their chances as well and they looked dangerous whenever former Chiefs striker, Siphelele Mthembu, was on the ball.

Amakhosi’s Daniel Cardoso, however, was again, as in recent weeks, leading the defence well communicating with his fellow defenders and intervening with a tackle whenever necessary.

To change some things, coach Komphela brought in Bernard Parker for Moon in the 58th minute.

Chiefs kept pushing, even though Free State Stars also got their chances to score.

With the game already far in extra time, the match looked to end in a goalless draw, but Tshabalala’s free-kick in the 95th minute found Hadebe’s head, who brilliantly put the ball past the Free State Stars goalkeeper. It was the Zimbabwean defender’s first goal since joining Amakhosi at the beginning of the season.

The late goal meant that Chiefs were able to take the three points back home to Naturena. The Chronicle