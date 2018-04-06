Forget ‘Hardlife’….. Zvirekwi back in training

Determined not to be weighed down by adversity, injured CAPS United defender Hardlife Zvirekwi yesterday had his first training session after a month on the sidelines recovering from a horror accident that led to the amputation of part of his left hand.

The former Warriors man, who is set to get an artificial limb, joined his teammates at the club’s morning training session at the ZIFA Village, where Makepekepe were preparing for a Premiership match against newboys Herentals scheduled for this Sunday at the National Sports Stadium.

Zvirekwi lost part of his arm in a car crash last month and was expected to spend at least six months in rehabilitation but the 30-year old has made a quicker-than-expected return as he trained under the watchful eyes of the team’s fitness trainer Majaha Ndhlovu.

Makepekepe coach, Lloyd Chitembwe, was moved by Zvirekwi’s fighting spirit and his determination.

“He is just working on regaining fitness first but it’s a relief to all of us because we know what Hardlife brings to the team both on and off the pitch.

“The doctors will advise us on when he can begin full training. It’s a great feeling to have him here, Zvirekwi has always been a part of the team. Just to have him back is a relief to all of us,” said Chitembwe.

Makepekepe picked their first win last Sunday when they edged army side Black Rhinos 2-0 at the National Sports Stadium. The Green Machine had drawn their opening three matches of the season against Harare City, Bulawayo Chiefs and FC Platinum.

Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva yesterday said his side wanted to build on the four points they picked in the last two games after they had recovered from a disappointing start.

“CAPS United are a big team and actually one of the favourites to land this year’s title. They have good players and a good coach. They have a rich history and can stop even the best from the continent but we are also a team with ambition.

“It’s not by mistake that we found ourselves being promoted into the top-flight. It’s because we are good enough. We have played some of the giants in Ngezi Platinum and Highlanders,’’ he said.

Fixtures

Saturday

Harare City v Bulawayo Chiefs (Rufaro, 1pm), ZPC Kariba v Dynamos (Nyamhunga), Bulawayo City v Black Rhinos (Barbourfields), Yadah v Triangle United (NSS), Ngezi Platinum v Chicken Inn (Baobab),

Sunday

CAPS United v Herentals (NSS), Shabanie Mine v Mutare City (Maglas), Chapungu v FC Platinum (Ascot), Highlanders v Nichrut (Barbourfields). The Herald