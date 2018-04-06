Durban on max security alert ahead of #JacobZuma’s court appearance

By Mphathi Nxumalo and Sihle Mlambo

Judge Themba Sishi is expected to have a special security escort to and from the Durban High Court on Friday when he presides over former president Jacob Zuma’s first court appearance on corruption-related charges.

The extraordinary security measure for the judge is part of a larger security presence that has been activated around the city for one of the country’s biggest court cases since Zuma last appeared at the Pietermaritzburg High Court in 2007 on similar charges.

KwaZulu-Natal police are bracing themselves for about 5 000 pro-Zuma supporters who will be descending on the high court.

Expected to be by Zuma’s side is his lawyer and personal legal adviser, Michael Hulley.

Outside court on Friday morning, journalists and a sprinkling of supporters had already converged with some seen enjoying breakfast ahead of Zuma’s appearance.

Other journalists had assembled at King Dinuzulu Park, where Zuma supporters under the banner of ‘Radical Economic Transformation Champions’ would lead a support march towards the court precinct from 7am.

On Thursday night a vigil at Albert Park, abut 300m away from the Durban High Court was held.

One of the people behind the vigil is Nkosentsha Shezi, secretary-general of the National Funeral Practitioners Association of South Africa (Nafupa SA), one of the former president’s main supporters.

“We stand by Zuma 100%,” Shezi said.

They expected about 5000 people, many of whom would be shuttled into the city in about 110 buses from various wards around Durban on Thursday.

They were also expecting supporters from around the country, with some coming from the Free State.

Marchers were expected to arrive at 7am at King Dinuzulu Park and make their way to the high court at 8am. About 500 marshals have been arranged to control the crowds.

“Before Zuma enters the court, pastors will pray for him,” said Shezi.

Parboo Sewparsad, metro police spokesperson, called for people to stay away from the high court area.

Sewparsad said from King Dinuzulu Park, the marchers would proceed to Dr Pixley KaSeme (West) Street from where they would walk into Yusuf Dadoo (Grey) Street and then Margaret Mncadi Avenue (Victoria Embankment), and gather across the road from the court building.

Sewpersad said people should look for alternative routes into the city.

He added that they would be deploying more than 150 metro police officers including officers on horseback, the K-9 unit and public order policing. Closed-circuit television cameras would also be deployed.

Sewpersad said a joint operations centre would be set up and would include metro police, SAPS and Emergency Medical Services, among others.

Margaret Mncadi Avenue would be closed from 6am to 4pm on Friday .

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, police spokesperson, said police would maintain a strong presence.

Only two photographers, one local and one international, and accredited media will be allowed inside Court A, which can accommodate 40 people in the gallery. This is according to an advisory sent to various media houses by the Office of the Chief Justice.

“The photographers are welcome to rotate. However, they will not be allowed to rotate during proceedings,” the statement said.

eNCA will be the sole provider of video feed to other media houses.

People were expected to be seated by 9.15am and cameras placed inside the court 15 minutes before proceedings start.

Movement inside the court was expected to be kept to “the utmost minimum” during the proceedings.

A member of staff at the high court said on Thursday that security preparations were well under way. He said that due to the Zuma case, other court staff would be starting work later than normal at about 11am.

Dullah Omar Lane, outside the court, would be closed to the public and staff, he said.

