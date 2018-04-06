Conor McGregor charged with assault over UFC event in New York

MMA fighter Conor McGregor has been charged with assault over an incident at a UFC event in New York. The Irish star reportedly gatecrashed an event on the day he was stripped of his world lightweight title.

UFC stars at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn had been promoting Saturday’s UFC fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway.

McGregor has been charged with three counts of assault and one of criminal mischief, the NYPD said.

Cian Cowley, 25, also an MMA fighter, from Hyde Park, Dalkey, has also been charged with assault, police added.

The pair are due to appear in court later on Friday.

UFC president Dana White called the alleged altercation “one of the most disgusting things” that had happened in the sport’s history.

In an interview with ESPN, White said he believed McGregor and “20 guys” got into the event, where UFC fighters were boarding a bus after a news conference.

The NYPD later said McGregor was wanted for questioning before he turned himself in.

Police had earlier said one person had been injured as the bus window was smashed.

Three fights have been cancelled this weekend after the incident.

Fighter Michael Chiesa received “several facial cuts” and tweeted to say he is “devastated” not to be able to face Anthony Pettis.

UFC released a statement saying Ray Borg had “multiple cornea abrasions” and would not be fighting Brandon Moreno.

Artem Lobov, who was due to take part in a featherweight bout with Alex Caceres, was also removed from the card due to his alleged “involvement in the incident”, UFC said.

Conor McGregor was stripped of his UFC 155-pound championship title on Thursday.

The Irishman has not defended the title since winning it in November 2016.

He tweeted a short statement on Twitter saying: “You’s’ll strip me of nothing you’s do nothing.”

The last time McGregor fought was when he was beaten by Floyd Mayweather Jr in August.

It’s been expected for some time that he would lose his UFC crown taken from him.

Number one Tony Ferguson has held the interim title in his absence.

He’s been booked to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov on four occasions, but the fight hasn’t taken place.

The winner of Saturday’s fight between Nurmagomedov and featherweight champion Max Holloway will claim Conor McGregor’s title and the interim belt will become null and void when a new champion is decided. BBC