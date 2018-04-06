Bosso receive NetOne kit

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Highlanders’ NetOne-sponsored kit has finally arrived with the club unveiling the jerseys to the media yesterday. The two sets of jerseys received are for home and away matches and the Bulawayo giants are set to don the regalia in their next home match against Nichrut on Sunday.

The Bulawayo giants have been using what the club said were training kits in all their four games that they have played so far and that has not gone done well with the fans who felt the club had abandoned its roots and culture.

Highlanders’ traditional kit has always been a striped black and white, known as amawaba which is reminiscent of the King’s regiment.

“We said last week that our kit will be here and yes, it came and the rest of our equipment which is your training equipment like the cons, spikes, and agility ladders arrived in Harare from China today so we should possibly get it around the weekend. We will arrange a photoshoot so that you have the jerseys with the sponsor’s logo,” said Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube during a press conference yesterday.

He applauded the sponsors for living up to their word and said the kit that the club has since received could be used for training once the club receives another kit.

“We have your home and obviously the away kit which is what everyone has been screaming for. For now we have got two of the home set and one of the away set and these will also be downgraded when a new batch comes during the course of the season. We are picking up the pace and you will see these changes soon.“We are very happy with what the sponsors are doing and we can now wear amawaba,” said Dube.

He said the replica jerseys for the fans will be available on the market in the near future although he was non committal on the exact date.

“I know for certain that the replica jerseys will be made available, both for the away and home kits but at the moment I would not want to put an exact date,” he said.

NetOne also bankrolls Harare-based sides, Caps United and Dynamos. The Chronicle