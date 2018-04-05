Seven people die on the spot after trailer comes off bus, slamming into minivan

By Walter Mswazie

Seven people died on the spot while two others were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in was hit by a trailer which dislodged from a bus at the 126km peg along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway.

National Police Chief Spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said the Mazda MPV, with nine people on board, was hit by the trailer that came off a Masvingo-bound Tombs Motorways bus and encroached into the opposing lane near Rutenga Business Centre.

She said bodies of the deceased were taken to Neshuro District Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

One injured passenger was rushed to the same hospital while the serious one was rushed to Masvingo General Hospital where the condition was said to be critical.

Snr Ass Com Charamba said all the 36 passengers in the Tombs Motorways bus escaped unhurt.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to confirm the death of seven people in a horrific road traffic accident that occurred on April 3, 2018 at the 126km peg along Masvingo – Beitbridge Road near Avhunga Secondary School, Rutenga,’’ she said.

She said names of the deceased were still being withheld until their next of kin have been informed.Snr Ass Com Charamba said the bus was travelling from Beitbridge towards Masvingo while towing a trailer. The Mazda MPV vehicle was going in the opposite direction.

At the 126km peg near Avhunga Secondary School in Rutenga, she said, the trailer on the bus came off and encroached into the lane of the oncoming Mazda MPV resulting in the collision.

The national police chief spokesperson said police were concerned about failure to properly secure towed trailers or vehicles by drivers along the country’s roads.

“The police would like to remind motorists that it is the responsibility of each and every driver to ensure that their trailer is properly secured. The ZRP has noted of late that some trailers/vehicles being towed by drivers are not properly secured,’’ she said.

“Be reminded that we all have an obligation to ensure the safety of passengers and other road users.’’

Snr Ass Com Charamba urged transport operators to comply with all the requirements of the Road Motor Transportation Act before venturing into the public transport business.

“We continue to urge drivers to plan their journeys during the day where possibilities to react to hazards is faster than at night when visibility is diminished,” she said.

The accident death toll since Thursday last week has risen to 49 after 42 deaths were recorded during Easter holiday which ended on Monday. The Chronicle