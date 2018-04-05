‘Rufaro win won’t sway Bosso’

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Despite engineering the downfall of their biggest rivals in domestic football on Sunday, Highlanders are not getting carried away by their win and will remain fully focused on their set objectives.

Amahlolanyama stunned Dynamos 1-0 through an Ozias Zibande 45 minute goal at Rufaro Stadium to maintain their unbeaten run in four league starts while condemning their opponents to a third defeat from the same number of games.

It was a victory that came exactly 72 hours after being held at Barbourfields Stadium by a winless Triangle United which left some of its supporters worried that Dynamos being their sworn enemies, will add further misery, especially that they themselves were itching for a first win in the league this season.

The goal sent the Bosso fans into delirium while their DeMbare counterparts were stunned into total silence.

“Clearly the fans and supporters are elated and their outpouring exuberance is understandable, after all their team just overcame their biggest national football rival after Zimbabwe Saints and they did this at the heart of intimidating Mbare,” said Bosso chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube.

He, however, was quick to point out that the game was just one of many that the club will face this season which called for continued work in order to sustain the momentum while remaining firmly rooted on the direction charted by members at the annual general meeting.

“We remain with our feet firmly rooted on the direction charted by members at the last AGM. Success will be measured in the long term and bench marked by sustainability and all round institutional regeneration. The road ahead is long and certainly going to test all of us in the great institution, fans, members, partners, technical leadership and administration alike. Let us therefore stay united because working together really works,” said Dube.

Technical manager, Madinda Ndlovu, while giving credit to his boys for the hunger to win, also alluded to the bigger picture ahead and said there was no special preparation for the encounter in the name of Dynamos.“I alluded before the encounter that we are a team, we are Highlanders and will not be worried about Dynamos or any other team for that matter and I also said we are the 18th team playing against 17 teams,” Ndlovu told Bossotv.

He said they approached the game with the same technical and tactical instruction to their previous ZNA Charities final.

“We came into this game after we had done our research and our strategy was similar to the one we used against them in the ZNA Charities Shield, they changed because they have not been winning games. We played with two laid back midfielders and played the ball on the wings which really paid.

We asked the two midfielders not to pump the balls forward but to try and play a passing game so that we can tire the Dynamos team and they did just that.

In the second half we reminded the boys that the first 15 minutes were crucial and had to defend very well but also had it in our mind that if we go beyond that we have to attack them as well and I think the boys did that too hence the introduction of Nigel Makumbe but all in all the boys wanted this win more than anyone else and indeed credit goes to the them,” said the legendary Khathazile. The Chronicle