By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Bulawayo giants, Highlanders, have launched “Operation fill up BF” on the backdrop of their momentous win over Dynamos at Rufaro Stadium on Easter Monday.

Bosso return to their home ground Barbourfields Stadium this Sunday to take on new boys Nichrut who have given a decent account of themselves despite losing by a solitary goal to pacesetters Ngezi Platinum who have so far conquered all their opponents.

“Let our supporters come in numbers and fill up Emagumeni,” said Highlanders chief executive Nhlanhla Dube.

With slightly under 15 000 fans watching the team in the season opener against Black Rhinos, the Highlanders leadership seem to believe that the good old days are back as the fans start to identify with the team and its objectives.

The 1-0 win over Dynamos could be inspirational enough for the supporters to start turning Emagumeni into a feared fortress for the visitors which is reminiscent of the yesteryears.

“It has always been an advantage (to have fans in numbers) as we embark on new era, on this new project. That 12th man, who is the supporter has been missing but all I can say is that let us not only support when the team is winning but even when it’s losing, let’s push the boys so that they can pick up as you know that they say a champion is one who knows how to fall down, stand up and continue fighting. If they want the players to do that they must support them even if they lose a game,” said technical manager Madinda Ndlovu.

The Bulawayo giants need to avoid complacency against the Midlands-based side who put up a proper performance against early pacesetters Ngezi Platinum in their last meeting at Ascot Stadium.

Week Five fixtures

Saturday: Harare City v Bulawayo Chiefs (Rufaro), ZPC Kariba v Dynamos (Nyamhunga), Bulawayo City v Black Rhinos (Barbourfields), Yadah FC v Triangle United (National Sports Stadium), Ngezi Platinum v Chicken Inn (Baobab).

Sunday: Caps United v Herentals (National Sports Stadium), Shabanie Mine v Mutare City (Maglas Stadium), Chapungu v FC Platinum (Ascot Stadium), Highlanders v Nichrut (Barbourfields). The Chronicle