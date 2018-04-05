Magaya loses title deeds after break-in

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance ministries founder Walter Magaya has lost several title deeds to his properties that were being kept at his lawyers’ offices in Alexander Park in Harare.

The case has since been reported to the police.

The incident happened hours after the pastor had attended his rape trial at the High Court.

His lawyer Everson Chatambudza from Rubaya and Chatambudza Legal Practitioners confirmed the incident, adding that a report has been filed at Avondale Police Station under RRB 3421301.

“I can confirm there was a break-in at our offices and the thieves stole three desk tops, three lap tops, destroyed a safe and walked away with our commissioner of oaths stamp, stamp seal and our client’s important documents,” Chatambudza said.

Magaya also told the Daily News yesterday that this is not the first time that a break-in has taken place at his lawyers’ offices, which has resulted in him losing important documents.

“This is the second time this is happening and I have lost important documents in the process. I just pray that these are ordinary thieves and that there is no hidden hand or force behind the whole thing. But, I know God will see me through,” Magaya said. Daily News