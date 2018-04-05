Madinda backs his Bosso project

By Eddie Chikamhi

Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu believes his project is on the right track as they look to continue with their fine run against Premiership newboys Nichrut at their Barbourfields this Sunday.

Unlike their struggling old rivals Dynamos, the Bulawayo giants, who have rebranded by promoting a host of young players into the first team this season, have every reason to dream big.

Bosso claimed one of their biggest scalps when they beat traditional rivals Dynamos in their last match at Rufaro on Easter Monday.

Ndlovu’s men are high on confidence and have won three of their four league matches.

“We are just doing what we are supposed to do as Highlanders. We are trying to bring back the type of football which has been missed for so many years and I think we are on the right track,” said Ndlovu.

Madinda has blended youth and experience with 29-year-old goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda being one of the oldest members of the squad which has the likes of Nigel Makumbe, Godfrey Makaruse, Brian Banda, Ben Musaka, Bukhosi Ncube, Thabo Lunga and Charlton Siamalonga all under the age of 23.

Bosso have won three matches against Black Rhinos, Herentals and Dynamos while the Good Friday clash against Triangle ended in a share of the spoils.

With 10 points in the bag they have managed to keep pace with Ngezi Platinum, the only team with a 100 percent winning record, after four games.

“We take each game as it comes and beating Dynamos is a bonus to us, but it’s not winning the league, which is not what we are aiming for anyway.

“We just want to make sure that we bring back that flair of football so that we bring back our supporters to the stadiums.

“What we have said as a family, I said we want players who are all-rounders, players who can play any position.

“Secondly I have taught my players to understand the systems, to understand the evolution of football. This is what I am trying to impart on my players and I think they are grasping very well,” said Ndlovu.

Former Dynamos and Warriors striker Edward Sadomba yesterday backed Ndlovu and his Highlanders project.

Sadomba said junior development was the way to go if the Premier Soccer League teams were serious about bringing back the flair and excitement of the yesteryears.

“I watched the match (ZNA Charity Shield) between Dynamos and Highlanders at the National Sports Stadium and I think Madinda is doing very well.

“He has changed the way Highlanders have been playing, they are starting play from the back and I think this is good progress in line with modern football trends.

“They have their style now, the Highlanders style,” said Sadomba.

But he could not say the same about his former team Dynamos, who travel to ZPC Kariba this Saturday for a bottom of the table clash against the basement side.

Sadomba suggested Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa could do well with his rebuilding concept if he could blend the juniors with some experienced players.

“Chazunguza will rise. Having youngsters playing at that level is a good initiative but you have to be careful to mix juniors with experience.

“Dynamos is all about results but I think they will rise,” said Sadomba.

The ex-Zimbabwe international is also involved with development through his Excel Sports Consultancy which caters for players between the ages of 13 to 21 with the mission being to prepare them for the European market.

“We have many contacts in Sweden, Holland and we are going to hold some camps in June so that we can shortlist some of the players with the capability to excel in Europe,” said Sadomba.

Fixtures

Saturday

Harare City v Bulawayo Chiefs (Rufaro, 1pm), ZPC Kariba v Dynamos (Nyamhunga), Bulawayo City v Black Rhinos (Barbourfields), Yadah v Triangle United (NSS), Ngezi Platinum v Chicken Inn (Baobab),

Sunday

CAPS United v Herentals (NSS), Shabanie Mine v Mutare City (Maglas), Chapungu v FC Platinum (Ascot), Highlanders v Nichrut (Barbourfields). – The Herald