‘I’m not violent but if you dare touch me‚ I’ll show you flames’ – Zodwa

By Chrizelda Kekana | Sowetanlive |

Zodwa Wabantu remains unapologetic over an altercation between her and an unknown woman who threw a drink at her over the weekend.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE on Tuesday after the video of her wig snatching altercation went viral; Zodwa said all she was doing was defending herself when a woman disrespected her.

“I’m just glad there was a video that showed everything that happened unlike the other one-sided videos I’ve seen before. Look‚ I didn’t klap or hit anyone. If you look at the video‚ who is displaying violent behaviour? I am not violent but if you touch me then that’s when you’ll see flames. I could have done worse if I was violent. But I won’t even defend myself to say I am not a violent person. People can say whatever they want to say about me but if you touch me‚ as in physically‚ I’ll respond accordingly.”

Zodwa also said she isn’t a bully and that she’s actually been a victim of bullying but had found a way to deal with it without using violence.

She said most of the time she chose the “high road” however sometimes people went too far.

