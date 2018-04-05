Haritatos calls time on politics

By Blessings Mashaya

Zanu PF Member of Parliament for Muzvezve Peter Haritatos said he will not contest for the parliamentary seat in the coming elections.

Haritatos said he is passing the opportunity to give a chance to the younger generation.

“I have worked hard for our great nation, and it has been the greatest honour that one could have ever had in a life time.

“I am now 74 and am not seeking re-election,” Haritatos told the Daily News.

“I will continue my social responsibility to the people that I have worked hard with and for, the people that I love and have loved me so much. But it is now my time to rest and allow young blood to take over and to push our great nation to new heights,” he added.

Haritatos was born in Greece and relocated to Zimbabwe in the 1950’s, at a time European immigrants faced discrimination from the white Rhodesian settlers.

His father was a master baker who settled in Kadoma, where his son now runs Central Bakery and Confectionery, continuing the family tradition.

He is the only white MP from the ruling party in the National Assembly.

Haritatos speaks fluent Shona and has a Shona nickname — Baba George, meaning “George’s dad’’. DailyNews