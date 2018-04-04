No room for complacency: Mandaza

By Ellina Mhlanga

Mighty Warriors captain Talent Mandaza says they would want to make a quick return to the Africa Women Cup of Nations as they kick-start another qualification campaign for the continental football showpiece to be held in Ghana later this year.

The senior women side lock horns with Namibia tomorrow at Sam Nujoma Stadium, in their first leg tie.

The second leg is on Sunday at Rufaro and the winning side will face either Zambia or Tanzania in the second and final round of the qualifiers.

The Mighty Warriors left the country yesterday for Namibia and Mandaza said it’s going to be a tricky encounter against their hosts but made it clear they were gunning for a win.

“What I can say is obviously the first leg will be tricky and crucial. I think it is the most important game than the return leg. It’s tricky because it’s an away game, of course it’s an advantage for us starting away but they will be at home.

“We have to fight to qualify for the tournament because last time we didn’t get good results because we had not been there for some time.

‘‘So when we went there last time it was a wake-up call, we now know what to expect,” said Mandaza.

Zimbabwe made it to the previous edition of the continental football showpiece that was staged in Cameroon in 2016 but bowed out in the group stages.

Prior to that they had last competed at the tournament in 2004.

Mandaza said there as no room for complacency as they kick-start the campaign that will determine whether they will be part of the eight countries to fight for the honours at the final tournament in Ghana from November 17 to December 1. “As the Mighty Warriors we take each team and each game seriously. Namibia are a good side, so we are going to fight from the first whistle until the end. I believe in our team, so I think we will get a positive result.

“The players they have that fighting spirit and are hungry for success, that on its own is a positive thing from the players,” said Mandaza.

Her teammate, Felistas Muzongondi, said they need to remain focused until the job is done.

“It’s a 50-50 match. These days there are no small teams, all countries are fighting to go for the Africa Cup of Nations and everyone has been preparing and working just like we were doing. So we have to stay focused on this game,” Muzongondi said.

The Mighty Warriors will be pinning their hopes on their experience after coach Sithethelelwe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda kept most of senior players that have been with the team for some time.

Sibanda will be assisted by Mebelo Njekwa and Evelyn Rimayi, who came in to replace Thomas Chinyan’anya, as one of the assistant coaches.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Chido Dzingirai (Correctional Queens), Manyara Mandara (Mwenezana Queens)

Defenders: Nobuhle Majika (Inline Academy), Nobukhosi Ncube (New Orleans Queens), Sheila Makoto (Blue Swallows Queens), Lynett Mutokuto (Black Rhinos Queens), Edline Mutumbami (Blue Swallows Queens)

Midfielders: Talent Mandaza © (Black Rhinos Queens), Daisy Kaitano (Black Rhinos Queens), Marjory Nyaumwe (Correctional Queens), Emmaculate Msipa (Black Rhinos Queens), Mavis Chirandu (Black Rhinos Queens), Felistas Muzongondi (Black Rhinos Queens), Berita Kabwe (Correctional Queens)

Strikers: Maud Mafuruse (Faith Drive Queens), Susan Nyama (Herentals Queens), Erina Jeke (Correctional Queens), Vimbai Mharadzi (Blue Swallows Queens).

The Herald